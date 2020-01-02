Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

HOMB stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

