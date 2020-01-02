Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $364.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $914,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,545.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

