Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €95.00 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.90 ($94.07).

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

World Fuel Services Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
World Fuel Services Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Summit Hotel Properties Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Summit Hotel Properties Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
adidas Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
adidas Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Suedzucker Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Suedzucker Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Home Bancshares Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Home Bancshares Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Harpoon Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Harpoon Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report