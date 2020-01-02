Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

