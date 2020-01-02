Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

