Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.68) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,357.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

