Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

