Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,496.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,475.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,337.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,330.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,226.54. The company has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,014.07 and a 12-month high of $1,365.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,250 shares of company stock worth $148,408,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

