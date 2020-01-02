Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMHC. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.