Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 139.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after buying an additional 484,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

