Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

