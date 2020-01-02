$382.50 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $382.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Sidoti cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.34. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

