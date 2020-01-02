Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

