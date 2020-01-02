Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

