New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Barclays lifted their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.53.

New Relic stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.97 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,738 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

