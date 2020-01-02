Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nike to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.87.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock worth $21,540,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after purchasing an additional 780,269 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

