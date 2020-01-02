PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.