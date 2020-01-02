Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.31 million, a PE ratio of 194.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Unifi has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 764.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.