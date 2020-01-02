Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.