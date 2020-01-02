TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

