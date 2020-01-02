Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ameren by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $4,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

