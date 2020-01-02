Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a P/E ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

