Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCS. ValuEngine downgraded Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

TCS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Container Store Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 758,515 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Container Store Group by 1,884.7% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 725,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 688,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Container Store Group by 1,482.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 313,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Container Store Group by 688.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 251,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 219,559 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Container Store Group by 771.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

