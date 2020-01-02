Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of TNC opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $29,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $938,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $3,320,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

