Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSD. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

