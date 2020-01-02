Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 548,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

