Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,166% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.13.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

