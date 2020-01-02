Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 6.3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 68,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a PE ratio of -17.78.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

