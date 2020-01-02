Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Up 6.4%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

About Findev (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

