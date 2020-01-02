TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 10.8%

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89, 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 559% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

