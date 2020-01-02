Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 1.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, approximately 1,177 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

