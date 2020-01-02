Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Trading Down 7.1%

Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

