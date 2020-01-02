Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Up 2.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.91, 39,775 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 85,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -1.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

