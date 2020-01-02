Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Shares Up 0.6%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.95 ($46.45) and last traded at €39.95 ($46.45), 12,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($46.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPE. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.09 ($43.13).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.13 and its 200-day moving average is €33.90.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.