Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.93 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

