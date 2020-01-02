Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Shares of Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), 9,628 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 500% from the average session volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.48. The firm has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern 3 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

