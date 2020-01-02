Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 66,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a market cap of $42.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.12.

Prospect Resources Company Profile (ASX:PSC)

Prospect Resources Limited engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 14 square kilometers of granted mining rights located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

