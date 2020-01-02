Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) Shares Down 16.7%

Golfgear International Inc (OTCMKTS:MCHA)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,880% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA)

Matchaah Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

