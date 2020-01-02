I3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Up 2.1%

I3 Energy PLC (LON:I3E)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), approximately 399,202 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 227,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of I3 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.94.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns a 100% interest in the License P.1987, Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c of Liberator oil field located in the North Sea. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

