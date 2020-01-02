Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading Down 0.3%

Lyons Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:LYBC) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, approximately 337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

About Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

