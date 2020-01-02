MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

MarineMax stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $358.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

