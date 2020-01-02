HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. HUYA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in HUYA by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,789,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

