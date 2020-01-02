Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

