HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.