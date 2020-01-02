Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 663,627 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 541,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 523,870 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

