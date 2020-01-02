Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQC. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE EQC opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a current ratio of 84.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

