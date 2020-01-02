Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

