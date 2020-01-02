Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE CCEP opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $56,749,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

