Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

GIL opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

