Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Great Panther Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,873 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 861,915 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

